Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Acquires 83,107 Shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,107 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.42% of Denison Mine worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the first quarter valued at about $437,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mine by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 401,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

DNN opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.48. Denison Mine Corp has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

