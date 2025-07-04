China Merchants Bank Co. (CIHKY) to Issue Dividend of $1.18 on August 14th

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.182 per share on Thursday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 12.6% increase from China Merchants Bank’s previous dividend of $1.05.

China Merchants Bank Price Performance

CIHKY opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.15.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 30.77%.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.