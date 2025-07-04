Calamos Advisors LLC Has $59.60 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,165 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $59,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 27.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 245,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CB opened at $281.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $251.42 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

