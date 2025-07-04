Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.