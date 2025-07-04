Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%
NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.13.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
