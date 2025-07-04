Courage Miller Partners LLC Acquires 12,292 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 3.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,827,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,600,000 after buying an additional 909,210 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,459,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,178,000 after buying an additional 813,660 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6,300.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 7,689,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,853,000 after buying an additional 7,569,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,480,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after buying an additional 246,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,889,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after buying an additional 817,240 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

