Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a 16.2% increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous — dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE:EFT opened at $12.58 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.