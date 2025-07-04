Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.09 on July 31st

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a 16.2% increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:EFT opened at $12.58 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

