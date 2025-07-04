Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 6th.
