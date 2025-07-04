General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

