4,823 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,345,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

