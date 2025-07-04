Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,345,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790,464 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $57.16 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

