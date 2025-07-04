Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 167,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $441.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $442.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

