Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,830 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1,343.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in EQT by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of EQT opened at $55.36 on Friday. EQT Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

