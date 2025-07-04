DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 30,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $7,219,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,679.70. This trade represents a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total value of $6,525,600.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $238.76 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $248.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on DoorDash from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.32.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

