Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 96.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $27.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

