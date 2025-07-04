PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2%

ISD opened at $14.32 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

