DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.