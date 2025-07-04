OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,623,000. Gemsstock Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $555.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

