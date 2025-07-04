Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $392.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.