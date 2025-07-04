Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,701,000 after buying an additional 48,247 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,363 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health stock opened at $348.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.31.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.69%.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Argus set a $465.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

