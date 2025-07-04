CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.88.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,714 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.49, for a total value of $5,030,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,211,865.92. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total transaction of $8,370,290.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,897,053.48. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,571 shares of company stock valued at $115,469,993. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $513.77 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.