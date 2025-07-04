Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

