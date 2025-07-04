Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.