Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $99.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average is $75.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.