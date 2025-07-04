Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 target price (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.46.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $274.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $277.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

