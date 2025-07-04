Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 472 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 456,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,228,000 after buying an additional 202,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after buying an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $428.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $428.83. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.17 and a 200-day moving average of $390.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

