Calamos Advisors LLC Has $45.01 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,756,738,000 after buying an additional 2,285,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,923,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,889,000 after buying an additional 4,167,222 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Pfizer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

