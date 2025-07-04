Davidson Trust Co. Sells 1,080 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,893,010,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,892,548,000 after buying an additional 17,181,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Broadcom by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,524,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,018,089,000 after buying an additional 15,171,849 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,213,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,367,819,000 after buying an additional 6,809,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $274.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $277.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

