Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 119,874 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,957,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

