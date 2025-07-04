Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 901,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

