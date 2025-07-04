Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 350 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,443 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $328.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.25.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

