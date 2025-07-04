North Capital Inc. Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,313,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.56 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

