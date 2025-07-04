Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.0% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 41,530 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.03 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,885 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

