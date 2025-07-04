Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,521,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,905,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,772,544,000 after purchasing an additional 166,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,104,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,551,000 after acquiring an additional 208,130 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $147.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cfra Research upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

