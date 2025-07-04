McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MCD opened at $293.80 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.17.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

