Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,956 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 1.0% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 116,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 652.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

