GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases 270,653 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 39,282.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.0% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $43,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $169,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 575,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

