Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 94,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 113,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 84,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,311. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

