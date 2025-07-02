Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF) versus Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Financial Contrast

Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Peninsula Energ has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peninsula Energ 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lundin Mining 0 3 1 5 3.22

Profitability

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peninsula Energ and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Peninsula Energ and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energ N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining -2.34% 6.24% 3.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peninsula Energ and Lundin Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energ $11.87 million 5.30 -$12.41 million N/A N/A Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 2.73 -$203.53 million ($0.13) -84.00

Peninsula Energ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lundin Mining.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Peninsula Energ on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peninsula Energ

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interests in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 51% interest in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine located in Chile, as well as owns the copper gold Josemaria project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

