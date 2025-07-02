American Capital Advisory LLC Raises Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15,765.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

GTO stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

