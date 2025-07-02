474,741 Shares in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 474,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,510,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $737,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $685,441,000 after purchasing an additional 870,849 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in State Street by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in State Street by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,166,000 after buying an additional 563,790 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Cfra Research cut shares of State Street from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $107.44 on Wednesday. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.65 and a 52 week high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

