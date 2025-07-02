Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $22.44 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $22,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 226,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

STIP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 28,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,426. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $103.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average is $102.08.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

