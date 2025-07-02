Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 452,574 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,574 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners accounts for 1.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Hess Midstream Partners were worth $54,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,581,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,943 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,011,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,560,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,091,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after buying an additional 191,175 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,309,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,553,000 after acquiring an additional 165,933 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,969,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,245 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HESM opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream Partners ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.89% and a net margin of 16.43%. Hess Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.7098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Hess Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 111.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

