Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 86 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after acquiring an additional 410,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after buying an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after buying an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.08. 397,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

