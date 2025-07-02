Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 99,146 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

