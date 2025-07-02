Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 449,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Truist Financial by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,108,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,085,000 after acquiring an additional 498,531 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 435,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,242,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,291,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 67,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

