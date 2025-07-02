Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 11,827 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,827 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up approximately 1.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after buying an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,309,000 after buying an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after buying an additional 814,155 shares during the period.

GEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.13.

GEV stock opened at $504.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.33. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $532.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.87.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

