Sageworth Trust Co Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $620.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.10. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $622.12. The firm has a market cap of $615.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.