Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 626 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,857. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $143.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

