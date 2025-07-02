Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $11.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned 1.01% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,455,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,908,000 after acquiring an additional 642,813 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,425,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 999,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $5,458,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,958,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3143 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

