The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,758 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

